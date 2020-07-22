Department of Health builds contact tracing resources

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health provided an update on contact tracing efforts as COVID-19 remains a threat in our communities.

Contact tracing is the process of identifying, notifying, and monitoring anyone who came in close contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 while they were infectious.



“Across Pennsylvania, we have dedicated public health professionals who truly are the backbone of contact tracing, working alongside our regional partnerships, staff and volunteers,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine. “As COVID-19 cases increase, we continue our efforts to support, strengthen and expand in order to conquer any potential surge in COVID-19 cases. Without case investigations the proven public health strategies, like contact tracing efforts and monitoring would not be possible. Contact tracing is critical to identify any instances of community spread and prevent larger outbreaks to keep Pennsylvania safe from COVID-19.”

The Department of Health continues to expand and build the infrastructure for long-term public health needs, especially those in the near future to tackle any COVID-19 surges in cases. This expansion includes volunteers, regional partnerships and hiring contact tracing staff.

Currently, Pennsylvanians share on average one to ten contacts. The Department of Health says estimates show that the state needs about 625 contact tracers but the number could grow depending on the resurgence of COVID-19 in the fall.

Currently, the commonwealth has a total of 661 contact tracers. As of the July 2020 report released July 13, there were 649 contact tracers with the following breakdown in each regional health district in Pennsylvania:

Northcentral District: 37 contact tracers

South Central District: 73 contact tracers

Northeast District: 69 contact tracers

Southeast District: 380 contact tracers

Northwest District: 29 contact tracers

Southwest District: 61 contact tracers

Within each of these health districts, the Department of Health is working to gather a number of outside organizations to discuss the contact tracing needs and any potential problems and solutions in the various regions across the state.

These regional partnerships consist of community business organizations, employers, federally qualified health centers, county human services organizations, foundations and health systems, and colleges and universities.

The Department of Health is hiring contact tracing field managers and community health nurses to strengthen contact tracing needs throughout the state.

For more information on contact tracing, visit health.pa.gov.

Top Stories: