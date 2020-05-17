Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 623 positives bring statewide total to 62,234

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 623 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, May 17, bringing the statewide total of positive cases to 62,234.

According to the Department of Health, there are 4,418 dead in Pennsylvania due to COVID-19.

The Department of Health sent a press release with the following information:

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19.”

There are 270,670 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

Nearly 2% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 26% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here .

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,447 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,091 cases among employees, for a total of 15,447 at 558 distinct facilities in45counties. Out of our total deaths, 3,057 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .

Approximately 4,451 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov .

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 37 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening; 12 more will move to the yellow phase on May 22.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: