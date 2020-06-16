Department of Health releases new report on nursing home inspections

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health released a new report on nursing home inspections across the state in light of this pandemic. It conducted more than 290 inspections of nursing homes in May, 210 of which received complaints regarding COVID-19.

The state Department of Health investigates all nursing home complaints it receives. If a facility is not following certain regulations, it must submit a plan to fix the issues. Nine sanctions were finalized in May, meaning certain penalties were enforced, including a ban on admissions, or revoking a license.

Doctors with Penn State Health have been working with more than 220 long-term and personal care homes since this pandemic hit, helping them mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

“Hospital with a highly trained infectious disease nurses and staff is not necessarily comparable to what you see in a community nursing home, and so really providing them with education moving forward, so that they’re better equipped to provide better prevention measures,” said Dr. Nicole Osevala, Geriatrician at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

“What we saw in the facilities is what we saw throughout the community, PPE shortages and how you allocate limited resources and that’s not unique to our state but across the country,” said Osevala.

So doctors and the Department of Health have been linking facilities in need of PPE with suppliers. While the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in long-term care facilities has gone down, doctors say there are still new outbreaks in nursing homes and their work is far from over. Penn State Health anticipates new state funding to continue helping nursing homes in Pennsylvania.