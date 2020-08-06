Department of Health to discuss increased COVID-19 testing

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. The Trump administration’s plan to provide every nursing home with a fast COVID-19 testing machine comes with an asterisk: the government won’t supply enough test kits to check staff and residents beyond an initial couple of rounds. A program that sounded like a game changer when it was announced last month at the White House is now prompting concerns that it could turn into another unfulfilled promise for nursing homes, whose residents and staff account for as many as 4 in 10 coronavirus deaths. Administration officials respond that nursing homes can pay for ongoing testing from a $5-billion federal allocation available to them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) is scheduled to discuss its efforts to increase COVID-19 testing to help stop the spread of the virus at a press conference Thursday.

Leaders said they want to make sure everyone in Pennsylvania who wants to get tested can get one near their community without it being a financial burden.

DOH has partnered with a number of companies, most recently Walmart, to help achieve that goal.

This week several drive-thru locations opened across the state including some in the Midstate to offer free testing.

Testing is available by appointment on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7-9 a.m at the following locations:

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 20245 Route 19, Cranberry Township, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 200 Kocher Lane, Elizabethville, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 50 Newberry Parkway, Etters, PA

Walmart Supercenter parking lot, 1355 E Lehman St, Lebanon, PA

Governor Tom Wolf, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, and Walmart Regional Health and Wellness Director Jamie Reilly will hold a press conference Thursday, August 6 at 10 a.m.

You can watch the livestream at 10 a.m. right here on abc27.com.