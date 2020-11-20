Department of Health to distribute COVID-19 therapy to Pa. healthcare systems

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced the federal health department’s efforts to provide COVID-19 therapy to healthcare systems throughout Pennsylvania.

According to Dr. Levine, the federal government will distribute monoclonal antibodies to Pa. healthcares systems.

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins built in a laboratory that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off harmful antigens, like COVID-19.

“The department will determine which healthcare systems receive allocations based upon county case counts,” Dr. Levine said.

Dr. Levine also said that the monoclonal antibodies may serve as short-term protection from the COVID strain surging throughout the Commonwealth and nation.

After determining who will receive these antibodies based off of certain criteria, healthcare professionals will decide how to effectively distribute this form of COVID-19 therapy to patients.

Eligibility to receive the monoclonal antibodies will be determined by the emergency-use authorization guidelines outlined by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

For the latest statistics and information regarding COVID-19, visit the Pa. Department of Health’s website.