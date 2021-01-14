Dept. of Health, Human Services official discusses Pa. vaccination progress

University of Scranton nursing student Glen Johnson administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a medical professional during a clinic at the Throop Civic Center in Throop, Pa. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Lackawanna County Medical Society had about 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine on hand to administer to people in Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A group of the vaccine rollout plan, which is limited to healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While the federal government is providing the coronavirus vaccine, it is up to the states to administer it. So how is Pennsylvania doing?

abc27 caught up with Paul Mango to discuss Pennyslvania’s progress. Mango is a former candidate for Pa. Governor and currently the number two man behind Operation Warp Speed.

It’s important to remember a year ago today, most Americans had never heard of coronavirus.

But yesterday, nearly one million Americans were vaccinated to prevent further spread.

Operation Warp Speed has lived up to its name.

“It is the largest vaccination administration initiative in history,” said Mango, Deputy Chief of Staff at Pa. Department of Health and Human Services.

Mango ran for Pa. Governor two years, but now co-pilots the administration’s vaccine initiative.

“I think we acknowledge a bit of a slow start over the holidays,” Mango said. Perhaps too many Christmas cookies for Pa.

The Commonwealth is 24th in the nation in administering 37% of the doses it has been given. West Virginia is at the top at nearly 70%, and Georgia is last at 20%.

It’s the same story with the number of residents who’ve gotten at least one shot. Nearly 5.5% of West Virginians have rolled up their sleeves. Pa., again, middle of the back at 2.7%. Arkansas is last, inoculating just over 1-percent.

“There’s a difference between a snapshot and a motion picture. The snapshot doesn’t look so good,” Mango said. “The motion picture, though, is the trajectory [and] is very positive. We’re seeing, every day, a steep and significant increase.”

So when will enough of us be vaccinated that the world goes back to normal?

“April would be a timeframe where almost any American that wants a vaccine will have access to a vaccine,” Mango said.

Until then, Mango parrots the doctors: Keep an appropriate distance, wear a mask, and wash hands.

“We have 90 days until everyone has access to a vaccine and if we do that I think we’ll be in great shape,” Mango said.

Mango will not be around to see that widespread rollout. He’s been asked to resign noon Wednesday when Joe Biden takes over.–perfectly normal transition stuff.

Mango said he came in with President Trump and will go out with President Trump.