Dickinson College students return to campus under strict COVID protocols

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The spring semester at Dickinson College starts on Monday, Jan. 25, and some students are being let back on campus this weekend.

But despite allowing students back on campus, they will have strict COVID protocols to follow.

First year and sophomore students started moving in on Wednesday. Since the pandemic is still a big concern, each student had to have a negative test before they arrived, as well as an additional COVID test once they got to the campus in Carlisle, Pa.

The college says it wants to bring all students back to campus this semester, but it’s not feasible to do so and practice proper health and safety measures.

Travel for students living on campus prohibited and any travel outside of a 50-mile radius must be reported to Residence Life and Housing. Students who do intend to travel may be required to quarantine after returning to campus.

During the spring semester, students will be living in so-called “pods,” typically sharing bathrooms and common space.

Just like a household, if someone tests positive for COVID-19, all the students in that pod would quarantine together.

Classes begin on Monday but will be fully virtual for the first two weeks of the semester.