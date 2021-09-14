DOH officials to discuss Pennsylvania ‘breakthrough’ cases in COVID-19 Data Report

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials from the Pennsylvania Department of Health are set to release a report on Pennsylvania’s post-vaccination COVID-19 case data, otherwise known as “breakthrough cases.”

Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam is scheduled to speak Tuesday at 2 p.m. alongside Chief Clinical Officer for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, Dr. Michael Ripchinski, to discuss what hospitals are currently experiencing as Pennsylvania’s daily COVID cases exceed 4,000 statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines ‘breakthrough’ cases as individuals who are fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 more than 14 days after they completed their full one or two-dose vaccination series.

Health experts have relentlessy warned that the vast majority of hospitalizations and cases are still among the unvaccinated. Recently shared data from WellSpan Health indicated that 92% of all COVID-19 patients in its hospitals are unvaccinated.

In response to the resurgence in cases, Governor Tom Wolf announced the addition of five new COVID-19 vaccine clinics at various state parks across the Commonwealth.

“Pennsylvanians understand that the best way to fight this virus is through vaccinations and the president’s announcement will further increase our vaccination rates and keep everyone safe,” Wolf said.

According to the governor, two-thirds of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Pennsylvania currently ranks fifth in the nation for total doses administered.

