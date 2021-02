NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health will open a COVID-19 testing site in Perry County on Monday.

It will be at the Newport Assembly of God Family Life Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be a drive-through and an indoor walk-in clinic.

Up to 450 patients can be tested each day on a first come, first serve basis.