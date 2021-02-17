DOH vaccine roll out excludes primary care doctors, focuses on larger distributors

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state is now focusing on getting the COVID-19 vaccine out to large providers with the goal of getting more shots into arms faster. But primary doctors say that bigger isn’t’ always better.

New concerns arise as health officials suggest patients will not be comfortable with large vaccination locations. Doctors point to the private relationships held between themselves and the patient.

The health department responded to concerns in a statement saying “We must concentrate the vaccine among the providers who can move first doses as quickly as possible to protect Pennsylvanians.”

The Pennsylvania Academy of Family Physicians says the plan does not consider several factors.

It’s forcing senior citizens to try to navigate large appointment systems that some may find overwhelming for communities of color who don’t trust the health care system.

The state’s plan is pushing them away from the doctors they know. Rural communities also lack access to larger distributors.

“In rural populations, bigger health systems aren’t there, your bigger pharmacies aren’t there,” said Dr. Tracey Conti, president, Pa. Academy of Family Physicians. “So how are those folks going to access the vaccine?”

The health department says this is only a temporary move and primary care doctors will get the vaccine once there’s a larger supply.