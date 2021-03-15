Dr. Anthony Fauci encouraging people not to let up, local expert agrees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dr. Anthony Fauci said over the weekend, “don’t spike the ball on the 5-yard line.” Fauci is encouraging people to remain focused on doing the things necessary to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. John Goldman is an infectious disease expert at UPMC Harrisburg. Goldman says it will take a while before we get in front of the pandemic.

“My idea of spiking the football is when we see the number of cases drop to the point when it becomes rare,” said Goldman. “Or we get to the point when we start getting COVID vaccinations every year like we get our flu shots.”

Goldman says it is important people who celebrate St. Patrick’s Day or spring break, use good judgment.

“You need to remain focused,” said Goldman. “Continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.”