Dr. Levine: Phase 1B of vaccination plan to begin ‘soon’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — During Monday’s press conference, Dr. Rachel Levine said vaccinations for Phase 1B, which includes those 75 and older will start soon.

“I want to continue on with my life as it’s been before COVID-19 started,” said Joan Dougherty, an 87-year-old Dauphin County woman. “I also want to keep up with my life and get back to the gym and keep up my active, healthy lifestyle.”

Dougherty says she’s healthy but has a compromising condition. Like many Pennsylvanians, she’s growing impatient but is willing to wait.

“Right now we’re focusing on the people in 1A that we talked about, but we do anticipate moving statewide into 1B soon and then we’ll be announcing information when that program starts,” said Dr. Levine, Department of Health secretary.

Dr. Levine didn’t give any specifics as to where vaccinations for the next group will take place, but encouraged people to tough back with their doctor with any questions about the vaccine.

“Folks my age, there are people that don’t have the wherewithal to find out what’s going on or be proactive about it and those are the people the health department and health care people need to seek,” said Dougherty.

That’s where federal funding will come into play. The state expects to get $100 million for vaccination efforts.

“We’re working now with the CDC about how that funding can be allocated to us and we can start to use that for our communication plan, for mass vaccine clinics, many different purposes,” said Levine.