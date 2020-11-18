Dr. Rachel Levine to discuss Pa. COVID-19 vaccination plan on Thursday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine is scheduled to discuss vaccination plans for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania on Thursday.

The press conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. ABC27 will stream the event right here on abc27.com.

On Tuesday, Levine announced new, targeted restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19. The new restrictions that are in place as of Friday, Nov. 20 are as follows:

When entering Pa., residents will need a negative test result within the past 72 hours. Otherwise, they must quarantine for 14 days or until they get a negative test result. This includes Pa. residents who leave the state. Medical workers who commute (DE, MD, NJ, etc.) are exempt but are encouraged to work from home when possible.

Masks are required inside, when around people outside your family, even if you are also socially distanced (more than six feet) – even in your own home, when you are with people from outside your household.

Levine announced that there are no plans to go back to the “colored phases” plan (green, yellow, red) that Pennsylvania was using at the beginning of the pandemic.