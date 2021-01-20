15toKnow COVID-19 testing site in Mechanicsburg offers rapid results

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The company 15toKnow is operating drive-thru COVID testing sites that give results in 15 minutes.

One of those testing sites is in the parking lot at Capital City Mall next to Sears in Cumberland County.

Once an appointment is made online, patients can remain in their cars and will then be given instructions on how to administer the test themselves.

15 minutes later, people who are tested will get a text message with their results.

“Today we’re one of the few, not the only but one of the few providers where you can just get a test without a prescription and you don’t have to jump through hoops,” said 15toKnow CEO Mike Dershowitz. “We realize it’s a pretty important service that the community needs and will need going forward unfortunately through this year and possibly into next year.”

The test costs $75, but the price is expected to drop.

To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit 15toKnow.com.