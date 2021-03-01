Duncannon family shares struggle with lingering coronavirus symptoms

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — While the push to vaccinate is ramping up in Pennsylvania, thousands of people are still battling the virus and even some who beat it are dealing with lasting health effects.

At first, Amanda Wooters thought wedding woes might be the biggest impact the pandemic would have on her family.

“We had to cancel our wedding,” Wooters said.

In January, her 12-year-old daughter tested positive for coronavirus.

“Her appointment was early in the morning. That night both my husband and I felt like we were dying,” Wooters said. “If you could think of a symptom we had it.”

Her daughter recovered fairly quickly, but Amanda and her husband felt so bad they went to the hospital for fluids and breathing treatments.

“There were definitely nights where we were afraid to go to sleep just because we were afraid we weren’t going to wake up,” Wooters said.

Now, nearly two months later, they’re still feeling lingering effects.

“I still have the chronic cough, still losing my breath,” Wooters said. “Nausea has stuck around the most.”

They’re not alone. Recently Dr. Fauci referenced a University of Washington survey that found around 30% of the people they talked with had lasting coronavirus symptoms.

“This is real and you need to be careful,” Wooters said. “It’s killing people and I feel lucky to be alive.”