Essential workers head to the State Capitol Monday

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Essential workers in Pennsylvania will head to the State Capitol Monday afternoon.

The House Democratic Policy Committee will hear about their ongoing health and safety risks because of the nationwide pandemic.

The hearing comes as the state infection count is now over 100,000.

Home care, nursing home, public service, security, food service, and call center workers will all testify.

The hearing begins at 2 this afternoon, it can be viewed online at www.pahouse.com/live.

Top Stories: 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

From abc27 Advertisers

More From abc27 Advertisers

Don't Miss