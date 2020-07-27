Essential workers head to the State Capitol Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Essential workers in Pennsylvania will head to the State Capitol Monday afternoon.

The House Democratic Policy Committee will hear about their ongoing health and safety risks because of the nationwide pandemic.

The hearing comes as the state infection count is now over 100,000.

Home care, nursing home, public service, security, food service, and call center workers will all testify.

The hearing begins at 2 this afternoon, it can be viewed online at www.pahouse.com/live.

