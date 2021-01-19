Expanded Pa. vaccination plan gives hope to older adults and high-risk groups

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new group of Pennsylvanians is moving to the front of the line for the coronavirus vaccine.

On Tuesday the state health department announced any Pennsylvanian who is 65 or older or who has a high risk condition is eligible to get the vaccine.

Rachel Dayhoff has auto immune diseases, meaning she’s now one of those people.

“I’m stoked. I’m pretty excited about it,” Dayhoff said.

Being higher risk has made her more cautious during the pandemic.

“I don’t leave the house as often as I would like. I don’t see family like I used to,” Dayhoff said. “I have 3 children, so even when they had in school hybrid schedule I kept them home.”

Not only does Pennsylvania’s decision to expand the first vaccine group mean a lot for her, it means a lot for her father as well.

“I’m pretty excited about this,” Dayhoff said. “My dad is also 65 and he has chronic leukemia so now he qualifies for this as well.”

Deb Wierman is over 65 so she’s one of the people newly eligible too.

“I think the sooner the better. I would like to have the vaccine,” Wierman said.

She’s a bit hesitant about it, but does plan to get it.

“Everything new there is a concern. However do I want Covid 19? No. My age is a factor,” Wierman said.

Though she does say she won’t feel entirely safe until the state offers everyone the vaccine.

“I would feel better if I had the vaccine. Again, I just wish everybody could get it,” Wierman said.