Families concerned about slow rollout of vaccines in Pa.

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has been slower than expected across the country.

That includes some long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania.

It’s tough wanting to keep your family safe from hundreds of miles away.

George Keagle is in Texas, while his 89-year-old mom is in Carlisle in independent living at Sarah Todd Memorial Home.

“We’ve really been grateful for all of the way they’ve handled this whole situation since it blew up back in March,” Keagle said.

But he’s frustrated with the rollout of the COVID vaccine.

“I get that the independent might be a little bit later, but when the nursing home wasn’t going to get it until March, that’s when I was like what, she can’t hang on that long. She’ll go do something,” said Ronna Keagle.

ABC27 talked with someone at Sarah Todd’s parent company, United Church of Christ Homes, who said Walgreens notified them they were moved up to Jan. 21 for the first dose and Feb. 4 for the second.

“Mom had been having one cleaning lady come in and I said call the lady, tell her you’ll pay her from now until you get your vaccine, but tell her not to come anymore,” said George Keagle.

UCC says they have no control over the scheduling. That’s done by the Federal Pharmacy Partnership, coordinating coverage with CVS and Walgreens.

The Keagles wonder why CVS’s timeline seems to be ahead of Walgreens.

“Maybe they’re using their own different rollout scheme if you will, like they each have their own priorities,” said Ronna Keagle. “We saw that a lot of the Walgreens things were around the Philadelphia area.

UCC says they were assigned to work with Walgreens, just like other facilities were assigned CVS.

Ephrata Manor will begin vaccinations on Jan. 27 and Thornwald Home will begin Feb. 12.

“Just hang on. The vaccines are coming. It’s just a little bit longer. You can do this. When you’re 89, time goes very quickly,” said Ronna Keagle.

A spokesperson with the Pa. Department of Health said in a statement, “Facilities were able to pick the pharmacy they were wishing to partner with and matches were made to try to accommodate those requests. In Pennsylvania, Walgreens has far less facilities than CVS which attributes to the difference in facilities they were paired with. We are working with the partners, Walgreens and CVS, to ensure they are getting to facilities as soon as possible.”

The department continued, saying, “Pennsylvania has 692 skilled nursing facilities for the Federal Pharmacy Partnership to get through, before they get to other types of long-term care facilities, such as personal care homes. The department continues to advocate to ensure that as many of these facilities can be part of the program as possible.”

A Walgreens corporate spokesperson said the company “will continue to expand vaccinations to nearly 3 million residents and staff at 35,000 long-term care facilities that have selected Walgreens as their vaccine provider as states finalize their distribution plans and receive vaccine allocations.”

Walgreens is working with the CDC and federal and state governments to accelerate the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

“As part of the federal government’s vaccine distribution plans, states are responsible for prioritizing populations for initial COVID-19 vaccine administration,” Walgreens said. “We are working closely with state governments to expand vaccine administration as they finalize their prioritization and distribution plans for additional vulnerable populations.”