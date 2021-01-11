Fauci says Broadway theaters could reopen in fall 2021

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WHTM) — Broadway theaters could be safe to reopen sometime in fall 2021, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

He addressed a performing arts group over the weekend and believes near-capacity seating in Broadway theaters will be possible.

Fauci says this will depend on the nationwide vaccine rollout. If vaccine distribution can reach 70- to 85-percent of the population, the United States would reach a point of “herd immunity,” resulting in some sense of normality.

Right now, all Broadway shows will remain dark through the end of May.

Last week, Mean Girls The Musical announced it will not return in 2021.

Frozen made the same decision last year.