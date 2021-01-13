First Lady Frances Wolf announces photo exhibit to highlight Pa. COVID-19 experience

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — First Lady Frances Wolf announced plans to introduce One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views, a virtual photo exhibit highlighting the state’s COVID-19 experience over the past several months.

“We are living through an extraordinary moment right now,” said First Lady Wolf. “How we live, how we communicate, and how we educate our children have changed drastically since last March, but we all still yearn for a sense of community because that’s what reminds us of our own strength and tenacity.”

The exhibit will cover three themes. The first theme, titled “Our Heroes,” will detail the pandemic heroes who were unable to stay home, paying homage to frontline workers and healthcare employees.

Secondly, the virtual photo exhibit will highlight “Our Lives,” an opportunity to look at how Pennsylvanians spend their time when no one is watching. And the third theme is “Our Communities,” showcasing Pennsylvanians uniting in the face of a global health crisis.

Those interested in submitting photos can do so beginning on Monday, Feb. 8 until Monday, March 8. The full, virtual exhibit will be released on Friday, March 19.

More information about the exhibit and how to participate can be found here.