First Lady Frances Wolf to host discussion on tourism and the outdoors during COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — First Lady Frances Wolf will host a virtual conversation with a group of Pennsylvania tourism and outdoors professionals to discuss how the industries were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, how outdoor activities have impacted residents, and how Pennsylvanians can continue to enjoy the outdoors while staying safe.

The list of panelists joining Wolf include:

  1. Cindy Adams Dunn, Secretary of the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
  2. Carrie Lepore, Deputy Secretary of Marketing, Tourism, & Film for PA Department of Community & Economic Development
  3. James Hamill, Director of Public Relations at the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau and One Lens Northeast Regional Ambassador
  4. Matthew Galluzzo, Executive Director of Riverlife and One Lens Southeast Regional Ambassador

This is the fifth conversation in a series titled The Bigger Picture, an extension of One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views that hones in on various aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, connecting this extraordinary moment to the broader community.

The conversation is set to begin at 12 PM, and the live stream will be available above.

