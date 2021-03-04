First Lady Frances Wolf to host discussion on tourism and the outdoors during COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — First Lady Frances Wolf will host a virtual conversation with a group of Pennsylvania tourism and outdoors professionals to discuss how the industries were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, how outdoor activities have impacted residents, and how Pennsylvanians can continue to enjoy the outdoors while staying safe.

The list of panelists joining Wolf include:

This is the fifth conversation in a series titled The Bigger Picture, an extension of One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views that hones in on various aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, connecting this extraordinary moment to the broader community.

The conversation is set to begin at 12 PM, and the live stream will be available above.