First Lady Frances Wolf to host discussion on tourism and the outdoors during COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — First Lady Frances Wolf will host a virtual conversation with a group of Pennsylvania tourism and outdoors professionals to discuss how the industries were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, how outdoor activities have impacted residents, and how Pennsylvanians can continue to enjoy the outdoors while staying safe.
The list of panelists joining Wolf include:
- Cindy Adams Dunn, Secretary of the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
- Carrie Lepore, Deputy Secretary of Marketing, Tourism, & Film for PA Department of Community & Economic Development
- James Hamill, Director of Public Relations at the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau and One Lens Northeast Regional Ambassador
- Matthew Galluzzo, Executive Director of Riverlife and One Lens Southeast Regional Ambassador
This is the fifth conversation in a series titled The Bigger Picture, an extension of One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views that hones in on various aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, connecting this extraordinary moment to the broader community.
The conversation is set to begin at 12 PM, and the live stream will be available above.