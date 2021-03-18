First Lady’s COVID-19 photo exhibit highlights Pennsylvania’s pandemic perseverance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are a few photos in the state archives of the 1918 pandemic in Pennsylvania. A hundred years from now historians will have a lot more to work with and they can thank First Lady Frances Wolf.

There have been heroes in hospitals, farms and food banks. There’s been heartbreak, too.

“It’s been really hard,” Wolf said.

But despite a pandemic, Pennsylvanians have persevered.

Weddings, births, one-year-old birthday parties. Distanced dance recitals, schooling without being inside schools. Summer concerns and Christmas caroling.

“Across the state no matter where you are, you have a counterpart in another part of the state that’s experiencing the same thing you are,” Wolf said.

And those experiences have been gathered in a project called One Lens, the brainchild of First Lady Frances Wolf. First-person photos documenting how the commonwealth coped with COVID-19.

“It is raw. It is direct and it is right from a primary source,” Wolf said. “This courage en masse is an extraordinary historical document.”

James Hamil, One Lens ambassador, says this project will continue to bring Pennsylvanians together in a socially-distant world.

“We couldnt’ be together in a lot of physical senses but we all experienced this together while apart and that is one of the biggest themes you see throughout this,” Hamil said.

Hamil is one of the project’s ambassadors tasked with recruiting photos from the Pocono region. He also submitted one of his two-year-old daughter when the neighborhood library finally reopened.

“We went in with masks and it was the first time Miss Betty could read to kids in person since the shutdown. It was a poignant moment to see her sit with my daughter and feel that physical connection again,” Hamil said.

Hopefully, the First Lady says, taking a look back at how far Pa. has come will motivate residents to make the little farther the state has to go.

“I’m hoping it gives you courage for the final push to the finish line,” Wolf said. “It’s not long we just have to hold firm and we can do this.”

The One Lens exhibit is all-virtual and opens Friday afternoon.