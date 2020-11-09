Franklin Co. cases surge, Lebanon Co. subsides, amid grim Midstate PA and statewide COVID-19 trends

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Franklin County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is highest in the Midstate for the second week in a row, while Mifflin County’s cases per 100,000 residents — which Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has previously said is among the most important metrics — leads all 10 Midstate counties in that regard.

Franklin’s positivity rate of 12.3 percent was also fourth-highest among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties; Mifflin’s cases per 100,000 of 275.5 were fourth-highest in Pennsylvania.

Lebanon, which previously was highest in the Midstate (and in one case all of Pennsylvania) in COVID-19 metrics, was one of two Midstate counties with fewer virus diagnoses for the most recent week reported (Oct. 30 – Nov. 5) compared to the previous week. York also improved in that regard.

All 10 Midstate counties had positivity rates higher than 5 percent, a level Levine has previously called “a crossroads.” The previous week, three Midstate counties — Adams, Perry and Juniata — had positivity rates below that level.

Midstate PA’s 10 counties, ranked by two key metrics:

County Percent of tests positive (Oct. 30-Nov. 5) County Percent of tests positive (Oct. 30-Nov. 5) 1) Franklin 12.3% 6) Lancaster 6.5% 2) Juniata 9.7% 7) Perry 6.5% 3) Mifflin 9.5% 8) Adams 5.9% 4) Lebanon 8.4% 9) York 5.9% 5) Dauphin 7.6% 10) Cumberland 5.2% PA statewide average: 6.9%