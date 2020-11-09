HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Franklin County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is highest in the Midstate for the second week in a row, while Mifflin County’s cases per 100,000 residents — which Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has previously said is among the most important metrics — leads all 10 Midstate counties in that regard.
Franklin’s positivity rate of 12.3 percent was also fourth-highest among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties; Mifflin’s cases per 100,000 of 275.5 were fourth-highest in Pennsylvania.
Lebanon, which previously was highest in the Midstate (and in one case all of Pennsylvania) in COVID-19 metrics, was one of two Midstate counties with fewer virus diagnoses for the most recent week reported (Oct. 30 – Nov. 5) compared to the previous week. York also improved in that regard.
All 10 Midstate counties had positivity rates higher than 5 percent, a level Levine has previously called “a crossroads.” The previous week, three Midstate counties — Adams, Perry and Juniata — had positivity rates below that level.
Midstate PA’s 10 counties, ranked by two key metrics:
|County
|Percent of tests positive (Oct. 30-Nov. 5)
|County
|Percent of tests positive (Oct. 30-Nov. 5)
|1) Franklin
|12.3%
|6) Lancaster
|6.5%
|2) Juniata
|9.7%
|7) Perry
|6.5%
|3) Mifflin
|9.5%
|8) Adams
|5.9%
|4) Lebanon
|8.4%
|9) York
|5.9%
|5) Dauphin
|7.6%
|10) Cumberland
|5.2%
|County
|COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents (Oct. 30-Nov. 5)
|County
|COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents (Oct. 30-Nov. 5)
|1) Mifflin
|257.5
|6) Juniata
|141.7
|2) Lebanon
|239.9
|7) Adams
|124.5
|3) Franklin
|175.0
|8) York
|88.8
|4) Dauphin
|158.8
|9) Perry
|80.2
|5) Lancaster
|142.2
|10) Cumberland
|77.6
- ‘Nice final day’: ‘Jeopardy!’ producer describes Alex Trebek’s last day and final show taping
- Franklin Co. cases surge, Lebanon Co. subsides, amid grim Midstate PA and statewide COVID-19 trends
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 6,311 new two-day cases (Sun. & Mon.), 234,296 total as of Nov. 9, 2020
- Sergio Garcia to sit out 2020 Masters Tournament due to COVID-19
- Here’s who has been named to President-elect Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board