Franklin Co. cases surge, Lebanon Co. subsides, amid grim Midstate PA and statewide COVID-19 trends

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

by: Seth Kaplan

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Franklin County’s COVID-19 test positivity rate is highest in the Midstate for the second week in a row, while Mifflin County’s cases per 100,000 residents — which Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine has previously said is among the most important metrics — leads all 10 Midstate counties in that regard.

Franklin’s positivity rate of 12.3 percent was also fourth-highest among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties; Mifflin’s cases per 100,000 of 275.5 were fourth-highest in Pennsylvania.

Lebanon, which previously was highest in the Midstate (and in one case all of Pennsylvania) in COVID-19 metrics, was one of two Midstate counties with fewer virus diagnoses for the most recent week reported (Oct. 30 – Nov. 5) compared to the previous week. York also improved in that regard.

All 10 Midstate counties had positivity rates higher than 5 percent, a level Levine has previously called “a crossroads.” The previous week, three Midstate counties — Adams, Perry and Juniata — had positivity rates below that level.

Midstate PA’s 10 counties, ranked by two key metrics:

CountyPercent of tests positive (Oct. 30-Nov. 5)CountyPercent of tests positive (Oct. 30-Nov. 5)
1) Franklin12.3%6) Lancaster6.5%
2) Juniata9.7%7) Perry6.5%
3) Mifflin9.5%8) Adams5.9%
4) Lebanon8.4%9) York5.9%
5) Dauphin7.6%10) Cumberland5.2%
PA statewide average: 6.9%

CountyCOVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents (Oct. 30-Nov. 5)CountyCOVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents (Oct. 30-Nov. 5)
1) Mifflin257.56) Juniata141.7
2) Lebanon239.97) Adams124.5
3) Franklin175.08) York88.8
4) Dauphin158.89) Perry80.2
5) Lancaster142.210) Cumberland77.6
PA statewide average: 124.8

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss