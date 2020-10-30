Franklin Co. tops 10-percent mark for positive COVID-19 tests; Lebanon Co. worst in Pa. in other categories

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Franklin County now ranks highest among all Midstate counties in terms of the percentage of its COVID-19 tests — now 10.3 percent — with positive results, according to an abc27 analysis of county-by-county data released on Friday.

Lebanon County’s positive-test rate, meanwhile, rose to 9.7 percent (from 8.7 percent a week earlier), and Lebanon led in other dubious categories. These include the number of positive cases per 100,000 people (in other words, standardizing for the size of counties to be able to make meaningful comparisons) and the percentage of total emergency room visits that were due to suspected cases of COVID-19. In fact, Lebanon’s 3.1 percent figure in the ER visit category is the highest among all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

Franklin County’s surge from a positivity rate of 6.1 percent to 10.3 percent, in the span of a week, was driven by 73 new diagnoses in the county of about 150,000 people.

Here’s the ranking of Midstate counties in all three categories, from worst to least bad, for Oct. 23-29:

County Cases per 100,000 residents County Cases per 100,000 residents Lebanon 264 Lancaster 99.9 Mifflin 155.8 Adams 94.3 Dauphin 119.1 Cumberland 71.2 Franklin 115.6 Juniata 60.3 York 104.6 Perry 43.3

County Percent of COVID-19 tests positive County Percent of COVID-19 tests positive Franklin 10.3% Lancaster 5.8% Lebanon 9.7% Cumberland 5.2% Mifflin 7.6% Adams 4.8% York 7.2% Perry 4.2% Dauphin 6.6% Juniata 3.3%

County Percent of ER visits due to possible COVID* County Percent of ER visits due to possible COVID* Lebanon 3.1% Cumberland 0.9% Adams 2.2% Lancaster 0.8% York 1.3% Dauphin 0.5% Franklin 1.2% Mifflin 0.3% *Among Midstate counties with hospital emergency departments in their counties

(Source for all data: PA Department of Health.)

TOP STORIES