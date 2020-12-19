Franklin County latest region to provide pop-up COVID-19 testing in the Midstate

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — From Friday until Tuesday, Dec. 22, Franklin County is providing free COVID-19 tests to residents.

Franklin County joins other Pennsylvania counties that received a strike team of testers. Beginning on Friday at the Chambersburg Mall, everyone three years of age and up could get tested for the coronavirus.

Jake Crider, emergency services director for Franklin County, says getting a test decreases the high demand local healthcare facilities are experiencing with people requesting COVID tests.

“I would encourage everyone that wants to get a test, you can be asymptomatic, you don’t have to feel ill to get one[…] that’ll free [healthcare facilities] up, and they’ll be able to treat other people who may be ill,” Crider said.

The free testing is available at the Chambersburg Mall from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Interested individuals can drive through the pop-up testing site or walk up.