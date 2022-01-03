Franklin & Marshall limiting sports spectators to faculty, students, and staff through January

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Franklin & Marshall is limiting attendance for all winter sporting events for the month of Jan.

The university announced on Monday that due to COVID concerns, only current faculty, staff, and students who “are compliant with vaccination and testing policies” can attend. No other spectators are allowed into the athletic facilities.

Masks will continue to be required for everyone in attendance and social distancing will be in effect.