Free COVID-19 testing is available for all Cumberland County residents

Carlisle, Pa. (WHTM) — Residents in Cumberland County will be eligible to receive free COVID-19 testing from the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center on Soldiers Dr, Carlisle, PA. Free tests will be administered from Thursday, Jan. 28 through Monday, Feb. 1, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The pop-up testing site is a partnership with Cumberland County, the PA Department of Health, its provider AMI, and the U.S. Army Heritage and Education Center.

Testing will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and registration is available on site. No appointments are necessary.

Patients should be three and older and do not need to have COVID-19 symptoms for testing. Residents are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card.