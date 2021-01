CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The state will have a drive-thru testing site in Cumberland County starting this week.

From Thursday, Jan. 28, through Monday, Feb. 1, Pennsylvanians can get a free test at the Army Heritage Education Center in Carlisle.

Only 450 patients can be tested each day, and is functioning on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The drive-thru testing opportunity is available from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.