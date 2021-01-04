Free pop-up COVID testing available all week at Giant Center in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — All this week, it’s a lot easier for anyone who wants a COVID test to get one for free in Dauphin County.

Anyone can get a test at the Giant Center in Hershey, with or without symptoms. Testing goes from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

The pop-up COVID testing site is part of the state’s efforts to bring pop-up testing to nearly every county. The state Department of Health recently expanded its contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare to make it happen.

“Our goal is to control the spread of COVID. We do know the vaccine is out, but it doesn’t prevent the spread so we want people to take advantage of this testing,” said Larissa Gourdet, nurse practitioner for AMI.

Up to 450 people can be tested each day, and it’s done on a first come first serve basis. The test is a nasal swab, and is completely free.

“You don’t need to have any complaint or doctor’s orders or prescription, the test is there, you show up, you get in line and we get it done,” said Gourdet.

Right now, every county in the Commonwealth has a positivity rate higher than five percent, which health officials say is concerning.

“We’ve been sent to the hot spot areas, where some of the spots they didn’t have access to free testing since March 2020, so we are happy to be there to provide that service,” said Gourdet.

According to the state Department of Health, if people have more access to testing, it will help reduce the spread of the virus.

“We can test 3 years old and over, and it’s free, no charge at all. If you do have insurance, we’ll make a copy of it and send it to the lab. If you don’t have insurance, it doesn’t matter. We’ll still proceed with the test. All you need is a government ID,” said Gourdet.

The turnaround time for results is two to seven days, and anyone awaiting results will be told to quarantine. There are both drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing available.