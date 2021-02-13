Free, pop-up COVID testing site in Lebanon County open to the public

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A free COVID-19 pop-up testing clinic is available to the public in Lebanon County.

The pop-up clinic is located at the Fire School on Metro Drive in South Lebanon Township.

Testing is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Wednesday, Feb. 17.

People who don’t live in Lebanon County are allowed to get tested at the site. Those who are interested in getting tested do not have to show any symptoms, as well.

Pennsylvanians ages three and up are eligble to be tested.

“Many people we have tested have been asymptomatic. They don’t show any signs of the disease and they are testing positive, so it helps us with tracing,” said Rarissa Gourdet, a nurse practitioner with AMI.

Up to 450 tests can be conducted each day.