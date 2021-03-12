Free walk-in COVID-19 testing site to open in Strawberry Square

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new walk-in COVID-19 testing site will open at Strawberry Square on March 16.

Strawberry Square, the City of Harrisburg, Park Harrisburg, the Pa. DOH, and AMI Expeditionary Healthcare have joined forces to open a free, four-week COVID-19 testing site in Harrisburg. The testing site will be open starting Tuesday, March 16, through Saturday, April 10.

“We’re happy to provide space for this vital healthcare initiative,” said Brad Jones, President and CEO of Harristown Enterprises, owner of Strawberry Square. “The public deserves to have the opportunity to receive testing without obstacles, and we’d like to recognize Dauphin County Emergency Management for initiating the conversation to make this happen.”

Tests will be available Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the old Hallmark store on the first floor of Strawberry Square at the Walnut Street entrance.

The free tests will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis to anyone age three and up, with no appointment required. Testing will be open to anyone experiencing symptoms or not who wants a test.

Up to 450 people can be tested each day. Patients wanting a test do not have to be a Dauphin County resident.