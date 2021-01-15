Frustrations mount over COVID-19 vaccination timeline

An ampoule Moderna vaccine against the COVID-19 disease, stand on the table at the Diakonie Hospital “DIAKO” vaccination ward in Bremen, Germany, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Besides the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, Moderna is the second corona vaccine approved in the European Union. (Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa via AP)

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Being on call whenever the lights go off members of the Blue Rock Fire Rescue know at any second they could be exposed to COVID-19.

“We’re still going to vehicle accidents, we’re still going to people’s houses for fires, we’re going for investigations, and we’re going for medical assists,” Duane Hagelgans a member of the fire department said.

Now there’s growing frustration as members of the fire department go without a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I don’t be grudge anybody that is fortunate to get the vaccine,” Hagelgans said.

Pennsylvania is still vaccinating those in phase 1A, which includes healthcare workers and long-term care residents.

Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine has continuously preached patience for those waiting on the next phase of the vaccination process.

Volunteer firefighters are in that phase of individuals who will be vaccinated next and so are are seniors older than 75-years-old, teachers, and grocery store workers. However, a month after some of the first shots went out in Pennsylvania most people are still waiting for their vaccination.

“To tell me everyday to be patient when there’s no plan doesn’t work for me,” Hagelgans said.

This week Dr. Levine said that some vaccine providers are starting to vaccinate people in phase 1B when they have extra shots. However, she was unable to provide a timeline as to when the state would move to vaccinations for those in phase 1B.

“We anticipate moving statewide into vaccinations for people in phase 1B soon,” Levine said.