Geisinger forced to reschedule COVID vaccine appointments due to severe weather, supply challenges

DANVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of incoming severe weather throughout Pennsylvania and ongoing challenges to provide COVID-19 vaccination doses, Geisinger Health is rescheduling all first-dose and some second-dose vaccine appointments set for Thursday, Feb. 18.

Specifically, Geisinger is reminding patients that the Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center is fully closed on Thursday. According to the Midstate healthcare provider, “all Thursday, Feb. 18 first-dose vaccine appointments will be rescheduled to Monday, March 1,” and all second-dose appointments are rescheduled to Feb. 19.

Geisinger employees are reaching out to group 1A individuals who had appointments during this time and working to reschedule accordingly.

“Those with vaccine appointments are also encouraged to check their myGeisinger accounts for

updates on vaccine rescheduling or visit geisinger.org/COVIDvax,” Geisinger stated in a release. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as Geisinger works as quickly as possible to reschedule appointments.”

Geisinger also stated that changes to their COVID-19 vaccine schedule are not related to the state Health Department’s announcement regarding Moderna vaccine shortages.

On Wednesday, state health officials announced a Moderna vaccine shortage in Pennsylvania that resulted from mistakenly administering second-doses prior to the first dose.

To learn more about the vaccine or how to get vaccinated in Pa., abc27 has provided the most up-to-date information on the Vaccine Information page.