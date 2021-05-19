GIANT Company lifts mask mandates for fully vaccinated customers, workers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, the GIANT Company is lifting its mask policy for fully vaccinated customers and team members following revised guidance from the CDC.

Starting Wednesday, May 19, fully vaccinated customers and team members will no longer be required to wear masks inside stores in accordance with the CDC guidance unless it is mandated by state or local regulations.

The company says the stores will still require masks for team members who are not fully vaccinated and customers who are seeking vaccinations a any of the GIANT Company’s in-store pharmacies.

Enhanced safety and cleaning measures will continue throughout the stores.

Less than one week ago, the CDC eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.

But the move raises questions whether customers or employees will tout false vaccination records or present fake vaccination cards.