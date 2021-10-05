GIANT offering Pfizer’s COVID-19 booster shot at most in-store pharmacies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pfizer’s COVID-19 boosters shots are now available at most GIANT and MARTIN’S in-store pharmacies to those who are eligible. The company says no appointment is necessary, but eligible recipients can schedule one online at over 130 store locations.

Customers must show a photo ID and a prescription insurance card. Initial doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccines are also available to those 18 years and older. Pfizer may be given to teens age 12 to 17 with parental consent.

Get the latest news, weather and breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Flu vaccines are also available. For more information, click here.