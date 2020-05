LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) – This weekend, God’s Missionary Church in Lebanon is reopening services to the public for the first time in months.

It had been doing services and classes online and even hosted speakers virtually to avoid canceling events.

The pastor says he’s assembled a team that will section out the sanctuary to be sure it doesn’t surpass the 50% occupancy requirement put in place by the Department of Health.

The nearby Family Life Center will be used for overflow seating.