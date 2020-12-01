Gov. Wolf and Director of Testing Michael Huff to provide an update and make an announcement on COVID-19 testing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf and Director of Testing Michael Huff will hold a virtual press conference today to provide and update and make an announcement on COVID-19 testing.
They will encourage Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves safe.
Pennsylvania has seen a large spike in COVID-19 cases, and the testing process has been ramped up to try to meet the demand for tests.
The press conference will be streamed live on this page at 2:00 PM today.
