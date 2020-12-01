Gov. Wolf and Director of Testing Michael Huff to provide an update and make an announcement on COVID-19 testing

FILE – In this May 29, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf meets with the media at The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. On Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, the Justice Department sent letters to the governors of Pennsylvania and three other Democratic-led states, seeking data on whether they violated federal law by ordering public nursing homes to accept recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals, actions that have been criticized for potentially fueling the spread of the virus. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf and Director of Testing Michael Huff will hold a virtual press conference today to provide and update and make an announcement on COVID-19 testing.

They will encourage Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves safe.

Pennsylvania has seen a large spike in COVID-19 cases, and the testing process has been ramped up to try to meet the demand for tests.

The press conference will be streamed live on this page at 2:00 PM today.