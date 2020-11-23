Gov. Wolf and Dr. Rachel Levine to give an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will host a virtual press conference on Monday at 2 PM to give an update on COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

They will encourage Pennsylvanians to stay vigilant and continue taking precautions to keep themselves and their families safe.

It is also anticipated that they will announce a restriction on liquor sales by bars and restaurants on the night before Thanksgiving, which is typically a popular night for people to gather.