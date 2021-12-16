Gov. Wolf asks FEMA to support health system in battling pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Governor Wolf, and his administration requested more support from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help with the state’s battle of COVID-19.

“Our health care system is strained from COVID-19 cases and further exacerbated by persistent staffing shortages across the sector,” Gov. Wolf said. “I outlined key areas that my administration, along with health care systems, believes would garner the most impactful support for our deserving health care professionals who have been on the front lines battling this pandemic for 22 months.”

As outlined in the press release, Governor Wolf outlined key areas to FEMA:

Critical Staffing Support of clinical and non-clinical professionals across the commonwealth with the highest hospital utilization including: Hospital strike teams, Skilled nursing facility strike teams, and Ambulance strike teams.



of clinical and non-clinical professionals across the commonwealth with the highest hospital utilization including: Continued Pandemic Response Support specifically focused on rural areas, regions with higher social vulnerability, and lower vaccinations rates including: 1 million rapid at-home COVID-19 tests, and Increased allocation of monoclonal antibodies

specifically focused on rural areas, regions with higher social vulnerability, and lower vaccinations rates including:

“I want to thank the Biden Administration for their steadfast leadership in addressing the pandemic since taking office,” said Gov. Wolf. “I am hopeful that these critically important supports will be addressed to alleviate the strain on our health care system and ultimately be able to provide Pennsylvanians the care they need during this time.”