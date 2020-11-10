Gov. Wolf commends President-Elect Biden on COVID-19 Task Force

Joe Biden puts on a face mask while speaking to reporters at a voter mobilization center on October 26 in Chester, Pennsylvania. In Pennsylvania, (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge statewide and throughout the nation, Governor Tom Wolf thanked and commended President-elect Joe Biden for prioritizing the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden recently announced the introduction of his coronavirus task force that includes public health experts with ties to Pennsylvania.

“It is reassuring to see President-elect Biden take this virus seriously and move forward with a task force that is focused on science and reality,” Gov. Wolf said.

Wolf also praised Biden’s commitment to ending the pandemic and saving lives.

Over the past several days, Pa. has seen the highest daily increases in cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

