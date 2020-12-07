Gov. Wolf, Dr. Levine urge Pennsylvanians to follow mitigation efforts as COVID-19 cases surge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In a news conference on Monday, Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine urged Pennsylvanians to follow COVID-19 mitigation efforts as cases continue to surge statewide.

During the conference, Gov. Wolf and Dr. Levine spoke about the inevitability of healthcare systems and its employees becoming overwhelmed during this surge. “That’s dangerous for everyone who needs medical care in a hospital for any reason, because it stretches resources and staff to the breaking point,” Gov. Wolf said.

As COVID-19 cases surpass record highs nearly every day, with the total number of cases in Pa. topping 400,000 and the percent-positivity increasing by nearly 3-percent, Gov. Wolf insisted Pennsylvanians must protect resources and staff dealing with the fall surge of the ongoing pandemic.

He also highlighted the grim reality of the statewide surge: crowded conditions, dwindling resources, and staffing shortages caused by employees contracting the virus are only some challenges many Pa. healthcare systems are facing.

“Sadly, we have now seen deaths from COVID-19 in every county in the state, and our hospitals in many locations are at or near capacity. The steps each of us take, as part of our collective responsibility, are essential to protect us from the spread of COVID-19,” Dr. Levine said.

In order to limit transmission and to protect healthcare workers, Gov. Wolf and Dr. Levine encouraged Pennsylvanians to stay home, to avoid gatherings with individuals outside of the household, and to continue wearing masks.

“We can prevent that worst-case scenario from becoming reality, but that means that all of us need to take this virus seriously because the virus is in control and we need to take back control,” Gov. Wolf said.