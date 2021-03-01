Gov. Wolf lifts out-of-state travel restrictions, raises maximum indoor and outdoor occupancy

FILE – In this May 29, 2020, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf meets with the media at The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) headquarters in Harrisburg, Pa. On Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, the Justice Department sent letters to the governors of Pennsylvania and three other Democratic-led states, seeking data on whether they violated federal law by ordering public nursing homes to accept recovering COVID-19 patients from hospitals, actions that have been criticized for potentially fueling the spread of the virus. (Joe Hermitt/The Patriot-News via AP, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Wolf Administration announced Monday revised and lifted mitigation restrictions that are effective statewide including eliminating out-of-state travel restrictions and revised maximum occupancy limits for indoor events.

The revised mitigations restrictions announced Monday include a revised maximum occupancy limit for indoor events now allowing for 15% of maximum occupancy regardless of venue size.

Revisions also allow for a maximum occupancy of 20% for outdoor events, regardless of venue size.

Finally, out-of-state travel restrictions have been lifted. In November, the Department of Health required anyone over the age of 11 visiting from another state to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test or place themselves in a travel quarantine for 14 days upon entering Pennsylvania. On Monday, this order was rescinded.

“Pennsylvania is taking a measured approach to revising or lifting mitigation orders,” Gov. Wolf said. “The reason we are seeing cases drop can be attributed, in part, to people following the mitigation efforts we have in place. Mask-wearing, social distancing and hand hygiene are making a difference and need to continue even as we see more and more people fully vaccinated. We need to balance protecting public health with leading the state to a robust economic recovery. We are lifting mitigation efforts only when we believe it is safe to do so.”