Gov. Wolf releases COVID-19 data by Pa. legislative district

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday that COVID-19 vaccination rates by legislative district are now available on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s open data portal, according to a press release.

This is the latest breakdown of vaccination data in the state, adding to the zip code, county-level, and statewide vaccination data that was already available.

“Our unified goal should be to strive to protect the health and safety of all residents,” Gov. Wolf said. “It is our hope that this information will help inform members of the General Assembly, stakeholders, and community members, to join us in encouraging Pennsylvanians to get vaccinated.”

The vaccine data by legislative district excludes districts partially or fully located in Philadelphia County, and the dashboard will be updated monthly.

This change comes after Gov. Wolf promised to share more COVID-19 data from the Department of Health following calls for increased transparency from state lawmakers.

