KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf will be joined by teachers and other educators at the Luzerne Intermediate Unit to provide an update on the successful special initiative to vaccinate more than 100,000 Pre-K to 12 teachers and school staff across Pennsylvania.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. and will be streamed in the video player above.