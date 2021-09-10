Gov. Wolf to announce new COVID-19 vaccine clinics across 5 Pa. state parks

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is set to announce COVID-19 vaccine clinics at five state parks across the Commonwealth in order to create additional opportunities to get the COVID-19 vaccine and help slow the spread of the virus.

Wolf’s announcement comes one day after President Joe Biden revealed new national efforts to curb the surging delta variant of the coronavirus. Biden announced on Thursday, Sept. 10, that all employees with 100+ employees must either mandate vaccines or test weekly, according to NewsNation Now. This is just one piece of Biden’s six-pronged plan.

Shortly after Biden’s announcement, Gov. Wolf released a statement praising the president’s efforts to protect the public.

“I share President Biden’s commitment to ensure that as many eligible individuals as possible get vaccinated against this highly contagious and deadly virus. I’m grateful that the Biden Administration is taking strong steps to protect the public. I strongly support the efforts at the federal level to prioritize vaccinations, which further support my administration’s efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 – efforts that are working,” Wolf said.

Wolf is to join Acting Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Deputy Secretary Michael Walsh at 1:00 p.m. for the announcement.

According to Wolf, two-thirds of Pennsylvanians ages 18 and older are fully vaccinated. Pennsylvania ranks fifth in the nation for total doses administered.

“Pennsylvanians understand that the best way to fight this virus is through vaccinations and the president’s announcement will further increase our vaccination rates and keep everyone safe,” Wolf said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as new information is released.