HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf will announce a $1.7 billion plan funded by the American Rescue Plan to help Pennsylvanians with pandemic recovery. He’ll also call on the Republican-led legislature for immediate action.

The stream can be viewed in the player above at 1:30 p.m.