Gov. Wolf to stress importance of vaccinations, ending COVID-19 pandemic

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf is expected to visit an upcoming public vaccination clinic in York County Monday at 10 a.m. to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations among Pennsylvanians as daily positive cases surpassed 5,000 on Friday.

According to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the statewide percent positivity for Sept. 3 – Sept. 9 stood at 9.1%.

The department added the number of cases among 5-18-year-olds in the last week was 11.5 times higher than than the same week in 2020. There were a total of 630 COVID-19 cases in the age group between Sept. 8 and Sept. 14, 2020, compared to the 7,218 cases in the age group from Sept. 8 and Sept. 14, 2021.

Reports from the CDC say 67.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated as of September 16 adding that Pennsylvania ranks fifth out of 50 for total doses administered.

Pennsylvania’s seven-day moving average rose to more than 16,500 people per day receiving vaccinations.

