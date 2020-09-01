Governor to call on lawmakers to protect homeowners, renters, as House Democrats pitch Safe at Home bill package

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Governor is calling on legislators to protect renters and homeowners from evictions. It comes the day after the state moratorium on evictions expired, which protected people for not paying during the pandemic.

Governor Tom Wolf is scheduled to speak at the YWCA Greater Harrisburg at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

He says keeping Pennsylvanians in their homes will also protect public health.

The Wolf administration said it explored options to extend the moratorium, but it doesn’t have that power, so it’s now up to lawmakers.

Experts believe now that the moratorium has expired, there will be a rush to courthouses and a wave of evictions.

The state still has a renter relief program, but experts say landlords are reluctant to take advantage of that because it only covers $750 a month.

Monday, House Democrats released a package of Safe at Home bills. Among them was a proposal by Representatives Elizabeth Feidler and Austin Davis.

They want to add an extra one hundred million dollars to fully fund the Mortgage and Rental Assistance Program.

They also want to increase rental and mortgage assistance.

Plus, their bill would remove the requirements to verify unemployment and to go a month late on payments in order to get help.

House Democrats currently have an online survey to collect data about how Pennsylvanians’ housing has been impacted by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, local communities are scrambling to keep people in their homes.

In Lancaster County, people can call 2-1-1 to reach the Eviction Prevention Network.

“2-1-1 will do a quick screening over the phone and will figure out which program is the best fit and make sure they get connected to someone very quickly,” said Mike Mckenna, the president of Tabor Community Services.

The Governor’s speech can be streamed online.