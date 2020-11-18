Governor Wolf shares appreciation after COVID Alert PA app reaches half-a-million downloads

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf today shared his appreciation for the more than 500,000 Pennsylvanians who have added their phone to the fight against coronavirus by downloading the COVID Alert PA mobile app.

“Thank you to the more than half-a-million Pennsylvanians who have united together to stop the spread of COVID-19 by downloading the COVID Alert PA app,” Gov. Wolf said. “The app, along with our other mitigation efforts, including mask-wearing, social distancing, hand washing and avoiding gatherings, all contribute to stopping the spread of this deadly virus. It’s time for everyone to do their part, mask up, download the app and stay safe.”

This milestone comes days after Pennsylvania faced it’s worst COVID-19 infection rates to date. By downloading COVID Alert PA, users can get a notification if they have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for COVID-19, or if they anonymously notify other residents of a positive test.

The Free and voluntary mobile app includes an interactive COVID-19 symptom check-in, alerts for potential exposures to the virus, updates on the latest public health data about COVID-19 in Pa. and public health guidance for what to do if you have a potential exposure to COVID-19.

“If you test positive for COVID-19, we encourage you to download the app and enter the random six-digit code given to you by a case investigator,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “This will allow people you encountered who have the app to know that they have been exposed to COVID-19. They can then take important steps to protect themselves and others like getting tested or quarantining.”

The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa.”

User privacy is ensured and the app does not use GPS, location services or any movement or geographical information. It will never collect, transmit or store personal information. It is completely anonymous.

The app does collect user statistics such as the number of downloads or the symptom check-in demographics that people can voluntarily share.

There have been 506,180 downloads onto smartphone devices.

There are an average of 37,297 COVID Check-Ins for symptoms per day.

Around 95 percent of app users reported “feeling good” during their COVID Check-In per day.

There were 268 positive cases who confirmed their positivity through the app, which generated 91 close-contact exposure alerts.

Of those who received an exposure alert, 14 requested a call-back to speak with a trained contact tracer for further support.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: