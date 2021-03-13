Grocery stores reflect on one year after supply shortages

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s been exactly one year since President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus pandemic a national emergency on March 13, 2020.

That same day, abc27 reported on toilet paper and sanitizer shortages at local grocery stores.

No one knew what the next few weeks, let alone a year would hold.

“Everyone doesn’t know what’s going to happen, so we’re just being prepared. That’s all,” said shopper Debra Yates at the time.

Employees at Karns Foods in Lemoyne couldn’t stock toilet paper on the shelves quick enough.

“Way more toilet paper then we need now,” said Andrea Karns, vice president of Karns Foods.

A full year later, a lot has changed.

“I’m happy to say that it has calmed down in regards to supply chain and out of stocks,” Karns said. “Additionally, we’re starting to see manufacturers have new product, product innovation, which has really been on hold for the last year.”

More people continue to cook at home, being more adventurous in the kitchen with spices and marinades.

“People are shopping less often. They are just shopping with a bigger intent,” Karns said. “So they have their grocery lists, they’re being very intentional about what they’re buying, making sure they’re stocked up, getting in the store and getting out of the store quickly.”

Giant is seeing the same trends, even creating a ready to eat meal solution called “All Set in a Box” for busy families.

“And of course, online grocery shopping is here to stay,” said Ashley Flower, Giant public relations manager. “Prior to the pandemic, we had already been investing and fortifying our online grocery service, GIANT Direct, so we were well positioned to meet the demand. Whether picking up curbside or having an order delivered, customers have become very familiar with online shopping and we expect to see continued growth. This year, we’ve launched a new subscription service and are also set to open a new e-commerce fulfillment center in Philadelphia this year to support this growth.”

At Karns, it’s going to take a while for some changes to leave.

“At this point in time, I don’t see any safety precautions going away. You know masks are here to stay, supply in gloves, hand disinfectant, encouraging people to keep a social distance,” Karns said.

Another thing here to stay for a while is the first hour of every day reserved for seniors and immunocompromised people to shop.

A year into the pandemic how we shop and what shop for has changed but grocery stores are adapting.

One thing that employees at these grocery stores are happy about is they’re next in line for the vaccine.